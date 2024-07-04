Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 6.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 795.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
