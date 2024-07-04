Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 6.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 795.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

