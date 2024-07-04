Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declines By 5.4%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EFSCP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 4,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

