Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Drops By 9.9%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 72.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after buying an additional 633,887 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $154,667,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $126,794,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Up 0.2 %

EFX traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $240.41. 312,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.35. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

View Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.