Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Expands By 8.5%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Evogene Trading Down 3.7 %

EVGN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 37,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,917. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

