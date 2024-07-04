Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Drops By 5.4%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 14,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.89.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

