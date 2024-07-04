Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Rises By 8.2%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Getty Realty by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 94,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,754. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

