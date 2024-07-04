Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Expands By 8.0%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of HOFVW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,951. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.