Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Increases By 9.4%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hongli Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of HLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 22,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,770. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

