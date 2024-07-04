Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Increases By 9.4%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hongli Group Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of HLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 22,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,770. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.
Hongli Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hongli Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.