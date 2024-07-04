Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Expands By 9.2%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICC

In related news, CEO Arron K. Sutherland acquired 4,975 shares of ICC stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $110,942.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $110,808.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arron K. Sutherland purchased 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $110,942.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,808.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $78,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ICC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICC Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICCH remained flat at $22.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ICC has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.91%.

About ICC

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.