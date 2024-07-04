Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Declines By 12.0%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,568,000.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.