Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Increases By 10.1%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,842,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 4,398,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,424.1 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leonardo stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

