Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Sells $65,186.37 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $65,186.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72.

Sight Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 76,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,831. The stock has a market cap of $307.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.75. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. Analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

