Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO David Badawi Sells 3,128 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $20,081.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,759,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,940.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sight Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of SGHT stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
