SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $740.64 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009092 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,076.29 or 1.00019230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00071064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60788653 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $5,352,392.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

