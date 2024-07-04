SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SITE stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $118.01. 206,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,481. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

