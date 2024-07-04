SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $288,256.56

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $288,256.56 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001448 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

