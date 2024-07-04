SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.99. 5,055,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,554. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

