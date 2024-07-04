SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,217,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,424 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,480. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $963.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

