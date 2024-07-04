SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 833,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,842,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 671,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,728. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.