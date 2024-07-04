SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of FCG Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 1,266,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.