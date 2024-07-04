SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.39. 344,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

