Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,753,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.77. 616,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. The company has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $382.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

