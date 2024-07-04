Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 3,915 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 325,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,083. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.65.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

