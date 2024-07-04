State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 562,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,052. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

