State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $11.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.85. The stock had a trading volume of 750,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

