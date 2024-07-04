Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $85.07 Million

Status (SNT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. Status has a market capitalization of $85.07 million and $5.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,052.09 or 0.99950981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069767 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02246697 USD and is down -8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $4,298,937.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

