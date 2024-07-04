Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0237 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $91.95 million and $3.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009447 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,385.93 or 1.00006093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012568 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00075249 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0244318 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,761,146.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

