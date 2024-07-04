Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $83.34 million and $2.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,216.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.00591932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00117253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00036954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00269746 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040451 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065697 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,700,956 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.