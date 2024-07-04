Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 27500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Stelmine Canada Stock Up 20.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
