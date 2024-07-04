Stephens Trims GMS (NYSE:GMS) Target Price to $95.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.38.

GMS stock opened at $80.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. GMS has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $68,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in GMS by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after buying an additional 216,442 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GMS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

