Steve E. Krognes Sells 30,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 491,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,496. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.39.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
