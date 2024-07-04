StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. Analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

