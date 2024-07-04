STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0401 on Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $77.94 million and $4.49 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009323 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,897.23 or 0.99994127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00073461 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04112722 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,773,099.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

