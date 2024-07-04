Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $136.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Communities by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,677,000 after buying an additional 1,105,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,406,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,638,000 after buying an additional 570,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

