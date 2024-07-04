Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.57

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 393195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

