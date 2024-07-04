Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 233,787 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,000. Electronic Arts comprises about 9.8% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.67. 797,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

