Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.57

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swedish Match AB (publ)
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.