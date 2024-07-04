Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58.

Institutional Trading of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Free Report) by 323.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

