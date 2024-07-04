T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.79.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $178.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,720,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

