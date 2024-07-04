Taiko (TAIKO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $390.08 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Taiko has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Taiko has a market cap of $390.08 million and approximately $87.31 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,718,345 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.37989604 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $59,458,110.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

