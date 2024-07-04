Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 444,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,808,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,018,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average is $136.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

