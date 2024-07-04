Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Price Performance
NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.94.
Tantech Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.