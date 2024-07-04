TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,642 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. 155,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

