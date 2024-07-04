TCP Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 6.4% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,613. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

