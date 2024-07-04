TCP Asset Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,011,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.85. 1,653,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

