Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,592 shares of company stock valued at $397,064. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.