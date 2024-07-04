Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 904 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,895.8% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 171,777 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.21. 674,073 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.55. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

