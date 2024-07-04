Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $83.87. 828,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

