Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX remained flat at $67.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

