Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 787,113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,517,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,443,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 377,152 shares during the period. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,004,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.02. 390,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,774. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

